Gregory T. Henry RUTLAND — Gregory T. Henry, 57, formerly of Rutland, died Feb. 29, 2020, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born Nov. 16, 1962, in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of Martha Hogan Henry and Michael J. Henry Sr. He attended St. Aloysius School in Sydney, Australia, and Christ the King School in Rutland. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1981. Following high school, he attended New England College for two years and then the University of Florida, specializing in communications. After college, Greg worked in radio for several years. He later became a licensed Vermont real estate broker while working at Michael Henry Business Brokers Inc. He was a certified machinery and equipment appraiser. Greg will be remembered for his offbeat sense of humor, his love of life and his family. Greg was a huge Frank Zappa fan. Survivors include his wife, Laura Beth Rosen Henry of Greensboro, North Carolina; his son, James M. Henry of Rutland; his daughters, Lisa Marie Henry of Castleton and Elizabeth Henry of Proctor; his stepson, Aidan Bean of Greensboro, North Carolina; his parents; his brother, Michael J. Henry Jr. (Renee) of West Rutland; his sister, Dr. Elizabeth A. Henry (Fred Locke) of Wilmington, North Carolina; his former wife, Eileen Ghio Henry; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s name to the American Cancer Society; or Mount St. Joseph Academy. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
