Gregory “Terk” Terkla RUTLAND — Gregory “Terk” Terkla, formerly of Rutland, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, after three years of a difficult illness that stripped him of much, but that he fought to the very end. Family and friends were with him when he passed. He was born June 2, 1961, in Rutland, Vermont. Terk remembered everyone he ever met and could recall details long forgotten by the rest of us. A true people-person, he will always be remembered for his kindness, smiles and terrific hugs. He worked many jobs, and it would be difficult to list them all, but prior to his illness, he lived in the Old North End in Burlington and worked full time at T. Ruggs Tavern. He is fondly remembered as a longtime manager of the Domino’s in Rutland. Additionally, he was a tradesman who was clever with his hands. He graduated from Rutland High School and Community College of Vermont, and he studied forest ecology at UVM for several years. Greg was preceded in death by his dad, Lewis. He is survived by his daughter, Kashina Terkla, and grandson, Lewis, both of Florida. He is also survived by his mother, Martha, of Tucson, Arizona; brother, Chris, of Dallas, Texas; sister, Carolyn, also of Tucson; and sister, Gina (Glenn) Larrow, of Middlebury, Vermont. There are also many other children he helped raise and with whom he shared his love of the outdoors, especially Jacob, Rachael, Madeline and Shyla. These last 38 months, Greg received care from a hospice team who also supported our family. In fear of leaving anyone out, we do not include their names, but give them our sincere gratitude. Of that team, two are owed special thanks. Jeff Holloway spent many hours with Greg, allowing him to preserve his legacy. And his nurse, Laura Dame, was an equal match to Terk’s personality and sense of humor, and kept her promises to him until the very end. Terk asked that all donations in his memory be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. A lifelong learner himself, Greg enrolled in the UVM Anatomical Gift Program, which now allows others to learn from him. Our family is honoring his request that there be no services. Being Terk, he hopes that, in time, when it is safe to gather, you will remember him with good music, great food, and much laughter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.