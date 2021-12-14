Gregory W. Sears FOREST DALE — Gregory W. Sears, 62, died Dec. 10, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 8, 1959, in Rutland, the son of Harold T. and Aleida (Cole) Sears. Survivors include two daughters, Stacey Sullivan, of Royalton, Danielle Hamilton, of Brandon; a son, Travis Sears, of Pittsford; three siblings, Crystal Sears, of Leicester, Lucinda Holtrop, of Forest Dale, Eric Sears, of Middlebury; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; stepfather Harold Kenney; three sisters, Ellen Fredette, Dale Brown, Gladys "Sister" Braley; and two brothers, Harold and Raymond Sears. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
