Griffith E. Morris Jr. RUTLAND — Griffith E. Morris Jr., 74, of Rutland, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born on Feb. 9, 1948, in Poultney, the son of Griffith E. "Sam" Morris Sr. and Mary (Dicklow) Morris. Mr. Morris served in the United States Air Force. He received an Associate degree in Physical Education from Michigan State. Mr. Morris married Melissa Ward on May 11, 1985. He had been employed by various slate quarries but most recently, QSI in Poultney, Vermont. He enjoyed watching the Dolphins and Mets, playing cards, and his dog, Chewy. Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Melissa, son James "Jimmy" Morris and wife Adrienne, three granddaughters, Alivia, Madelynn and Veronica, all of Rutland; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, V. Elaine Proctor. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society.
Thinking of you and caring during this time of loss. Arlene Ladd
