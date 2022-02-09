Grover L. Hotaling CASTLETON — Grover Lewis Hotaling, 64, of Kennebunk, Maine, and formerly Castleton, Vermont, died Feb. 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at River Ridge Center in Kennebunk. Lewis was born May 16, 1957, to Madlyn Sutton Hotaling and her husband, Grover Hotaling. He grew up in Saxtons River, Vermont, and graduated from Bellow Falls High School and The Vermont Police Academy. When Lewis was young, he worked at Stickney’s Farm in Saxtons River and held fond memories and a lifelong friendship with the Stickney family. He was also a firefighter with Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Dept. He spent many happy summers at Mountain Lake in Bleecker, New York. On Dec. 15, 1979, Lewis married Barbara Wells in Saxtons River, Vermont, and they shared 42 years together. In 1986, they moved to Fair Haven, Vermont, and he was employed as chief operator of the Rutland City Wastewater Treatment Plant. In 2004, they moved to Castleton, Vermont, and after retiring from his position, he enjoyed several years on his beloved Lake Bomoseen. Lewis loved being out on the lake in his boat, waterskiing, and teaching others how to waterski. He also enjoyed bowling and bowled in a league. Over the years, he grew magnificent sunflowers, pumpkins and Christmas trees on his properties. He could fix just about anything and loved working on boats and motors. He cherished all of his dogs and cats, past and present. In 2021, Lewis and Barbara moved to Kennebunk, Maine, to be closer to their children. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, and two children, Cassandra June Hahn and her husband, Adam, of Kennebunk, and Dustin Lewis Hotaling and his wife, Kerryn, of Dover, New Hampshire. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Henning, Gene, Terry and Timothy; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. At Lewis’ request, there will be no services. Donations in his memory can be made to Pet Tails Rescue; the organization that rescued his beloved late dog, Rosie, at P.O. Box 86, Northwood, NH 03261 or https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=wSmi3dCh6ij1kIV3cLfCRAs4qG_FQRbJWV70S8nD8-wH2kRGRIIeior_g3soQpJg9oqvcCnMulk1mIhv&locale.x=US Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
