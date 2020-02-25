Guido Rotella rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Guido “Guy" Rotella, 100, who died Feb. 17, 2020, was held Saturday at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor. Stu James was the organist. Jessica Audette was the vocalist. The eulogist was Guy Rotella. Bearers were Thomas Carrigan, William Rotella, Michael Baruzzini, Joseph, Michael and Robert Manez. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Prayer services were held Friday at Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church.
