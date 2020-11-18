Gus Louras RUTLAND — The family of Gus Louras thanks everyone, friends and family alike, who showed so much compassion and concern during the last months of Gus’ life. He passed away quietly at his home, finally succumbing to the late-stage effects of Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 64 years. He was predeceased by two grandsons, Nicholas and Christopher. Other surviving family members include Valerie (Louras) and Mark Fothergill and their daughters, Tara and Nicole; Jude (Endrizal) and Christopher Louras and their sons, Justin, Ian and Augie; and Julie (Sharrow) and Nico Louras and their daughters, Samantha and Christin. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Gus’ memory to the charitable organization of your choosing; or the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, in care of Valerie Fothergill, 44 Hillside Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
