Gus W. Francis RUTLAND — Gus W. Francis, 59, died May 16, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born June 6, 1960, in Rutland, the son of John H. and Ruth (Surrell) Francis. He graduated in 1978 from Rutland High School. Mr. Francis was a U.S. Marines veteran and a member of First Baptist Church. Survivors include four brothers, Roy and Don “Scott” Francis, both of Duxbury, Jimmie Francis of West Rutland, Frankie Francis of Gates, Tennessee. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Betty Francis. A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
