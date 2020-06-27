Gwen E. White RUTLAND — Gwen E. White, 82, died June 24, 2020. She was born in Hartland, July 12, 1937, daughter of Herbert and Gladys (Driver) Reed. Gwen was a dietary manager in Rutland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. She was a member of Rutland United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star and Rutland American Legion Auxiliary. Surviving are a daughter, Karen Alcorn of Rutland; a son, Charlie Viens of Hudson, New Hampshire; a brother, Doug Reed of Newfane; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two nieces, and a nephew. She was predeceased by a son, Tom Viens. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
