Gwendolyn R. Allen RUTLAND — Gwendolyn R. Allen, 103, died Sept. 14, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Tisbury, Massachusetts, July 24, 1917, the daughter of Anthony and Bertha (Rose) Dolphin. Gwendolyn was a member of St. Peter Church. She was a nurse’s aide at Rutland Hospital for several years. Surviving are a son, Charles Allen and wife Janet of Rutland; a daughter, Bertha Alger and husband Mark of Rutland; a brother, Edward Dolphin of New Jersey; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gwendolyn was predeceased by her husband, George Allen, in 1970; two daughters, Jean Lindholme and Linda Hudson; two grandsons, John Allen and Mike Storm; a granddaughter, Brenda Bassett; a great-granddaughter, Lisa Thomas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. in St. Peter Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held in the Clifford Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
