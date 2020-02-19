Gwendolyn Ruth Wilder MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Gwendolyn Ruth Wilder, 100, formerly of Middletown Springs, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Lafayette Center in Franconia, New Hampshire. She was born Feb. 20, 1919, in Swanzey, New Hampshire, the daughter of Louis and Ruth (Hill) Wheeler. She graduated in 1940 from Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing in Keene, New Hampshire. On March 22, 1944, she married Charles W. Wilder. Mrs. Wilder practiced private nursing in Middletown Springs and surrounding towns. She volunteered at Poultney Red Cross blood drawings, school health clinics and fundraisers. She held offices in the community church, Ladies Aid, Fortnightly Club, PTA service, Roundabout club, fire auxiliary, and was a member of the historical society, auxiliary VFW and board of trustees of the public library where she volunteered. She was a Cub Scout den mother and in 1979, was honored by the Grange as Citizen of the Year. She was also a former correspondent for the Rutland Herald. Survivors include her children, Charles Wilder, Gerard Wilder and Frank Wilder, several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Mrs. Wilder was predeceased by her husband Jan. 1, 1990; and her brother, Louis Wheeler. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, 266 Allen Ave., Poultney, VT 05764. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
