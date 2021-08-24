H. Anne Jones FAIR HAVEN — The funeral Mass for Annie Jones, 86, who died Aug. 14, 2021, was celebrated Friday, Aug. 20. Concelebrants were Fr. Kevin Chalifoux, Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church sacramental minister, and Fr. Richard Tinney, former parish priest. The organist was Kent Baker and vocalist was Rosie Doran. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fair Haven. Words of remembrance were by a niece, Kimberly Constant. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
