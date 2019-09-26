Hal Joseph Wilkins WINDHAM — With his loving family at his side, Hal Joseph Wilkins, of Windham, died on Sept. 13, 2019, following a short battle with cancer. He loved a strong IPA, a hike in the woods with his beloved Labrador, Lilly, and a playful philosophical discussion. A wry smile always preceded an amusing insight or gentle grammatical correction. Nature in all her forms inspired Hal’s career from his first job in the White Mountains to his final work as a zoning administrator for the villages of Sandgate, Peru, Landgrove and Pawlet. Born in Sept. 29, 1948, Hal was the son of the late Oliver Woodbury Lull Wilkins and Lou Ramsey Wilkins, of Northborough, MA. He attended Bates College in Lewiston, ME, earning his BA in Religious Studies and Philosophy. Later, he earned an MBA from Norwich University and continued his studies in Forestry at the University of New Hampshire. Hal served as a selectman in Windham and on several environmental boards. His expertise and counsel were often sought by local and international concerns and altogether, these experiences enriched his love for life, education and the earth. The Wilkins family offers heartfelt thanks to the good people of Windham, Hospice, friends, co-workers and family who have been true sources of strength, humor and love at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Hal’s name to: “Town of Windham, VT” (to be designated for the operation of the Windham Meeting House, 5976 Windham Hill Road, Windham, VT 05359); SWA Faith and Nature Camp (Dorset Church, P.O. 263, Dorset, VT 05251); Vermont Natural Resource Council (9 Bailey Ave., Montpelier, VT 05602); or Keep the Whites Wild (https://www.protectmountwashington.org). A gathering to commemorate Hal’s life will take place at the Windham Meeting House on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. For more information, visit caringbridge.org/visit/halwilkins/. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Virginia “Missy” Maloney Wilkins, of Windham; their children Caitlin Jane Rawson Wilkins, of Johnson, and William North Wilkins and partner Sarah Rondot, of Warrensburg, MO, as well as their infant son, Sidney J. Phillip Rondot, a special joy to his grandfather in his last days. Hal is also survived by his daughters by his first wife, Virginia G. Cave, of Phoenix, AZ, Emily Apple Wilkins, of Seattle, WA, and Ramsey Beaumont Williams and husband Joey Williams, of Flagstaff, AZ; and stepsons Ian MacLean, John Dickson and Robert Dickson; as well as his devoted sister, Lee Ann Wilkins, of Rutland, MA.
