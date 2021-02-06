Hanford “Skip” Davis BRANDON — Hanford “Skip” Davis, age 78, formerly of Brandon, passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex, Vermont. Skip was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 11, 1942. He was the son of Hanford “Hamp” and Harriet Davis, who resided on Park Street in Brandon for many years. Skip graduated from Brandon High School in 1961, where he met his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Adams. First dates included the Lake Dunmore mini golf course, and dinner at The Dog Team Tavern. Skip and Suzanne married on Dec. 28, 1966, and had a 50-year marriage until she passed away in 2016. She was the love of his life. Surviving are his two sons, Col. Justin Hanford Davis, USA, and his wife, Jennifer, of Grand Isle, Vermont, and Jed Robert Davis and his wife, Noelle, of Essex, Vermont; his grandchildren, Lona and Georgia Davis of Essex, Vermont; and sisters, Sara Lylis of South Burlington and Amanda Anderson of Rutland. He also had many cousins, nieces and nephews who all adored his love of family, love of life and Vermont sense of humor. Skip was an established agent for Nationwide Insurance for over 40 years, and ran his real estate business, Davis Associates, in Brandon. He will be remembered as a loving "Pepa" to his two granddaughters, Lona and Georgia, whom he very much helped raise from birth. A loving husband and the best father anyone could ask for, Skip loved family, morning coffee with friends, glasses of wine with his wife, the Neshobe Golf Club and the outdoors. An avid fisherman and hunter, Skip’s common response to the age-old Vermont question, “Did you get your deer yet?” was always something to the effect of, “Why, yes. Several.” A gathering “In Celebration Of His Life” will be held later this year when family and friends can gather in person to celebrate his life. The family will keep everyone apprised of the location and date as the year progresses.
