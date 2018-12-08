Hans-Bernd Neubold RUTLAND - Hans-Bernd Neubold, 75, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Dieringhausen, Germany, the son of Katharina (Volk) und Johannes Neubold. He graduated from high school in Germany and started to study chemistry at the University of Göttingen in Germany. His professor at the time transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and asked him to work as his assistant. He finished his studies there with a master's degree in Chemistry. His first job brought him to Macon, Georgia. There, he was married to Norma for 10 years and helped raise the 10-year-old boy, Danny, she brought into the marriage. He took a job offer as manager of the paper lab with Omya in Proctor after a divorce and worked there until his retirement 2008. At work, he met Birgid Slansky, whom he shared more than his last 12 years with. Besides Birgid Slansky, survivors include his siblings, two sisters Rose-Marie Witte and Karola Freese and two brothers Ralf and Rainer Kellermann. Please join us for a celebration of Hans Neubold’s life. Services will be held at Christ the King Church in Rutland on Dec. 15, 2018, at 11 o’clock. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
