Harley A. Weeks RUTLAND — Harley Aaron Weeks, 94, of Rutland and a former longtime resident of Wallingford, died Thursday evening, June 2, 2022, at his residence in Rutland. He was born on Sept. 19, 1927, in Tinmouth, the son of Edward and Frances (McFadden) Weeks. Mr. Weeks grew up in Tinmouth, graduated from the Wallingford High School in 1944, and enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Catherine Reynolds on Sept. 12, 1961. Mr. Weeks had been employed as a truck driver by Seward’s Dairy, the town of Tinmouth, then by the State of Vermont until his retirement in 1989. He was an avid Red Sox fan and loved to bowl; he also enjoyed deer hunting and NASCAR. Mr. Weeks was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Ralph H. Pickett American Legion Post #52 and several bowling leagues. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Weeks, of Rutland; a daughter, Lisa Musso and her husband, Tom, of Danby; three sons, Ron Weeks and his companion, Bonnie Shaw, of Fair Haven, Terry Weeks and his wife, Noel, of Wallingford, and Randy Weeks, of Rutland; a sister, Fannie Weeks, of Rutland; grandchildren, Amanda Paul and her husband, John, of Deering, New Hampshire, Krystina Cook and her husband, Tom, of Maine, Kaylah Bates and her husband, Aaron, of Rutland, and Katey Weeks, of Salem, New York; four great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Daniel, Harrison and Hadley; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Bessie Hart, Helen M. Hedding and Eloise Pratt; a brother, Clarence Weeks; and a grandson, Kurtiss Weeks. Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on June 8, 2022, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Burial with military honors will be in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ralph H. Pickett American Legion Post #52, c/o Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
