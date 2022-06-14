Harley A. Weeks RUTLAND — The funeral service for Harley Aaron Weeks, 94, formerly of Wallingford, who died Thursday, June 2, 2022, was held June 8 at Aldous Funeral Home with Sean Dowling, Hospice chaplain, officiating. Burial with military honors was in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford with the state of Vermont honor guard and the Ralph H. Pickett American Legion Post #52 color guard. Bearers were Ron and Weeks, Shawn Holden, Arron Bates, John Paul and Tom Cook. A reception followed at the Maples community room. Memorial contributions may be made to Ralph H. Pickett American Legion Post #52, in care of Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
