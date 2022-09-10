Harmon F. Thurston BRANDON — The "Celebration of Life" for Harmon Franklin Thurston who passed away August 3, 2022 at Porter Hospital in Middlebury will take place on Saturday, September 17th from 1:00-4:00 with stories at 3:00 at the family home, 2973 Hemenway Hill Road (the farm) in Shoreham. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
