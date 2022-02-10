Harold A. Sears PROCTOR — Harold Arthur Sears, 77, of Proctor and a former longtime resident of Bomoseen, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his residence in Proctor. He was born on Dec. 19, 1944, in Hinesburg, the son of Frederick and Mary Ellen (Emmons) Sears. Mr. Sears was employed as an equipment operator for Vermont Structural Slate for over 35 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3907 in Fair Haven. Mr. Sears was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and four-wheeler rider. He loved the outdoors. Survivors include a son, Kenneth Sears, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; a sister, Jeanette (Richard) Colburn, of Proctor, with whom he made his home and was his best friend and four-wheel partner; two brothers, Larry (Regina) Sears, of Rutland, and Douglas (Nancy) Sears, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved cat, Waddles. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley D. (Andrus) Hazen Sears, on Aug. 30, 2017; two daughters, Rebecca Kemp Sears, on April 12, 1996, and Kimberly Sears, Aug. 16, 2019; also, a niece, Tammy Ann Hibbard, and a nephew, Richard Allen Manning. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Burial will be at a later date in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
