Harold D. Russell FOREST DALE — Harold David “Beans” Russell, age 81, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Forest Dale. “Beans” was born in Bennington on August 22, 1941. He was the son of Harold P. and Florence (Grace) Russell. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and was a member of the 1959 Brandon high School Class. He began his working career as a woodsman with his late father-in-law; Homer Mitchell, logging various areas of the state. He later was employed as a Sawyer for the Wyman-Frasier Lumber Mill, for over 25 years. He afterwards found his home with the Gonyea Lumber Company family, where he continued working as a Sawyer for over 26 years. He retired in 2017. “Beans” Was a member of the Loyal Order of The Moose Rutland Lodge #1122. He enjoyed caring for his property, gardening, and hunting. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Surviving is his wife; Linda (Mitchell) Russell of Forest Dale; whom he married in Brandon on April 27, 1968, one son; Barry Delphia & his wife Julie of Leicester and one daughter; Deborah Colomb & her husband David of Queensbury, NY. 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and 2 brothers; Norman Russell and Kenneth Russell. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 12 noon, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. A private graveside committal service and burial will follow the ceremony, in the family lot, at Pine Hill cemetery. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
