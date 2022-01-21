Harold E. Jordan Jr. ARCADIA, Fla. — Harold E. Jordan Jr., 85, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his residence, after a brief illness, with his wife by his side. He was born April 29, 1936, in Shrewsbury, Vermont, the son of Veronica (Dumas) and Harold E. Jordan Sr. He served in the Air Force from 1954-1958. Following military service, Mr. Jordan lived in New Milford, Connecticut, and worked for the State Department of Transportation. He married Jessie Dami Aug. 22, 1994, in New Milford. He was a jokester, and enjoyed hunting, golf, playing pool and sports. Survivors include his wife, of Arcadia; his sons, Steven Jordan, of Connecticut, Jeffrey Jordan, of Georgia, Andrew Jordan, of Florida; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and six stepchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Audrey Vladka. The funeral service will be at a later date in Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or St. Jude Hospital. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
