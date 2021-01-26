Harold F. Burke Jr. FULLERTON, Calif. — “Satch/Hal/Sonny” passed away in Fullerton, California, on Jan. 18, 2021. He had a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and a recent COVID-19 infection. He was born on July 31, 1936, to Harold F. Burke and Elizabeth “Betty” (Stokowski) Burke. He grew up in Rutland, Vermont, and graduated from Rutland High School (1955) and Castleton State Teacher's College. He always loved all sports, played CYO and basketball and baseball. He was on the 1952 American Legion State Baseball Championship Team. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. While in the Army, he ran the Olympic-sized pool. After teaching and coaching in Windham and Jericho for several years, he worked for the Vermont Army National Guard until his retirement. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Christian Burke (Kathleen), Eric Burke (Debbie), Elke Rodas (Terry); grandchildren Tyler Rodas (Karly), Gabrielle Rodas and Evan Burke; great-grandson Wade Rodas. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Frances Brigham, Betsy Emerson (Jon), James Burke, Sally Zivitz (Leonard), Michael Burke (Micheline), William Burke (Sherry), Pete Burke (Glenda), Steve Burke, Suzie Burke, Jack Burke (Debbie), Joseph Burke (Diane), Nancy Bruno; and many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his former wife, Erika Burke; sister-in-law Martha Schwerin; and brother-in-law Steve Copps. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Kathleen Copps; brother-in-law Lee Brigham and nephew Chris Brigham; brother-in-law Lothar Fromme and sister-in-law Helga Fromme. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him and knew him. Because of COVID-19, a much-delayed funeral will be announced at a later date.
