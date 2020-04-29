Harold F. "Hank" Jennings SOUTH ROYALTON — Harold F. "Hank" Jennings, 89, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in South Royalton, Vermont. He was born Nov. 30, 1930, the son of Earl and Edith (Budrow) Jennings, in Bennington where he grew up. At a very young age, he was forced to take care of himself. He entered the U.S. Military at the age of 17 and became a paratrooper as a proud member of the 11th U.S. Army Airborne Division, and served in Japan. In 1957, he married Mary Jean Carrara of Shrewsbury, Vermont, and for many years, they made their home in White River Junction, where they raised four children. They were later divorced. In his early years, Hank worked in the woods logging with horses and later in life, drove horses for Earl Silloway giving sleigh and wagon rides which he truly enjoyed. He also worked for many years building roads and bridges on Interstate 89 and 91. In the winter, he would deliver propane and oil thoughout the Upper Valley. He also worked at the Town of Hartford Highway Department. Hank served the communities in Hartford and South Royalton as a volunteer firefighter for several years. He is survived by his three daughters, Betty Hathorn and husband Lee of West Hartford, Vermont, Lori Morgan of Smyrna Beach, Florida, Tracy Jennings of Tunbridge, Vermont, and his son, Jack Jennings and wife Corinne of Errol, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren, Sadie Wells, Cortney Devers, Emma Sauer, Chloe Bissell, Britni Morgan, Chelsea Morgan, Jenne Morgan and Jake Jennings; five great-grandchildren, Owen McKinney, Sara McKinney, Jordan Jennings, Cali Morgan Giraldo and Jack Bissell; his sister, Betty McMillen of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews; his two longtime friends, Greg and Doug Tuthill of Pomfret, Vermont, whom he considered his unofficial sons. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Jennings of Colchester, Vermont, and his sister, Shirley Jennings. In accordance to his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private message of sympathy or memory for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of the arrangements.
