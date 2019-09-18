Harold F. Loso rites BOMOSEEN — The funeral service for Harold F. Loso, 87, who died Sept. 8, 2019, was held Saturday, Sept. 14, at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Bearers were Joey King, Brian Perry, Brad Canty, Dave, John and Michael Loso. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse Restaurant. Prayer services were held Friday at Clifford Funeral Home.
