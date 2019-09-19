Harold F. Loso rites BOMOSEEN — Funeral services for Harold F. Loso, 87, of Bomoseen who died September 8, 2019, were held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, Pastor. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Readers were Christopher Loso and Jacqueline Loso. Bearers were Joey King, Brian Perry, Brad Canty, Dave Loso, John Loso and Michael Loso. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery with Msgr. Bourgeois reciting the prayers of the burial service. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse Restaurant. Prayer services were held Friday afternoon at Clifford Funeral Home by Msgr. Bourgeois.
