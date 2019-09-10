Harold F. Loso BOMOSEEN — Harold F. Loso, 87, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born July 30, 1932, in Proctor, the son of Charles J. and Mae (Durkee) Loso. Mr. Loso was a member of Fair Haven Eagles Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and playing cards. Survivors include his wife, Marie (Ambrosini) Loso, of Bomoseen; three children Timothy Loso, of Fort Ann, New York, Donna Hayes, of Delray Beach, Florida, Debra Gawet, of Weston, Florida; two brothers Francis Loso, of Rutland, Harry Loso, of Ellicot, Maryland; two sisters Elsie Hansen, of Lake Worth, Florida, Betty King, of Dover Plains, New York; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five siblings Lorraine Canty, Wilfred, Richard, Lawrence and Robert Loso. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
