Harold Henry Bates WELLS — Harold Henry Bates, 92, of Wells, Vermont, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Harold was born in Mount Vernon, New York, the son of Franklin S. Bates and Mary E. Henry. He graduated from The Salisbury School and The Vermont School of Agriculture. For more than 50 years, Harold owned Wellsmere Farm in Wells. He was a founding member of the Wells Volunteer Fire Department, a civil defense director, a forest fire warden, and a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy, in 1987; his second wife, Mary, in 2008; and his younger brother, Jim, in 2011. He is survived by his children, Tom (Michelle), Dick (Donna), Cathy (Steve) and John (Colleen); four stepchildren, James Wilcoxen, Walter Wilcoxen, Peter Wilcoxen and Mary Ann Oberempt; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wells Village Library or the Wells Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
