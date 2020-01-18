Harold N. Kinney POULTNEY — Harold Neal Kinney, 87, of Poultney died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his residence in Poultney. He was born on Feb. 7, 1932, in Poultney, the son of Osyman and Ruth (Story) Kinney. Mr. Kinney grew up and attended Poultney schools until enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps serving in the Korean War. He served in the military for 14 years until his honorable discharge. Following his discharge, he worked for several area companies until his retirement. He was a member of the St. Raphael Church. Survivors include three sisters Veronica Williams of Poultney, Loretta Vitagliano and Charlotte Pratt of Wells; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters Shirley Coombs and Evelyn Kinney; and five brothers Francis A. Kinney, Osyman Kinney Jr., Edward Kinney, Elias Kinney and Wilson Kinney. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the St. Raphael Church in Poultney. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date in the St. Raphael Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven.
