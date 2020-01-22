Harold Neal Kinney rites POULTNEY — The funeral for Harold Neal Kinney, 87, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Raphael Church in Poultney. The Rev. Steven P. Scarmozzino, pastor, officiated. The organist was Kent Baker. Bearers were Francis Kinney and Joseph Williams. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in St. Raphael Cemetery. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
