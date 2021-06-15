Harold Noyes Patch SALISBURY — Harold Noyes Patch, aka Dan Patch, died on June 6, 2021, in Sun City Center, Florida, at the age of 94. He was born in Proctor, Vermont, in 1926, and lived with his family in Pittsford. After a year in the U.S. Navy, he attended Bryant College in Rhode Island. His taught business at Middlebury High and there met his wife, Mary, marrying in 1952. They moved to North Haven, Connecticut, and Dan taught at Shelton High. He became their first computer center director ushering the city of Shelton, its school system and the students of Shelton into the computer age by directing the operation of one of the first time-share computers on the market. For 48 years, their summers were spent on Lake Dunmore in Vermont working at Keewaydin Camp. After retiring, Mary and Dan moved to Sun City Center, Florida. Dan volunteered for the Emergency Squad and Security Patrol and for many years, he orchestrated the New England Club annual dinner preparing a traditional ham and beans dinner for hundreds of guests. The couple enjoyed traveling in their motor coach taking several trips cross-country. Harold was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his daughter-in-law, Susan; and all seven of his siblings. He remains in the hearts of his son, Steven and wife Rebecca, of North Carolina; his son, Michael, of Rhode Island; his daughter, Alyson and her spouse, Danielle, of Massachusetts; as well as seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. His ashes will rest along with Mary's in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford and Riverview Cemetery in Wilmington, Vermont. Those who wish may contribute in his name to the Keewaydin Foundation, 50 Rustic Lane, Salisbury, VT 05769.
