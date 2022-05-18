Harold O. Baker FLORENCE — Harold Otis Baker, 86, of Florence and Sarasota, Florida, died Feb. 17, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was born July 25, 1935, in Rutland, the son of Lenzy John and Grace H. (Crossman) Baker. He graduated from Wallingford High School. Mr. Baker was employed for many years as a mason. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. Survivors include his longtime companion, Barbara O’Hehir, of Florence, and Sarasota, Florida, several siblings, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several siblings. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home, Pittsford.
