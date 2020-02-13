Harold O. Edmunds DANBY — Harold Oliver Edmunds, 86, of Danby passed Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Bennington, the son of Vinnie and Hazel (Allen) Edmunds. Mr. Edmunds was employed by the General Electric Co. for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was known for holding champion at lawn darts while camping with family. He loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar, banjo and harmonica. He was a longtime member of the Better than Nothing Band. Harold could always be found playing his guitar to entertain his family and friends. Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Paradee and husband Jim of Fairfield; three grandchildren, Nicole Labelle, Kristen Mucciarone and Lauren Paradee; five great-grandchildren, Amber Vincent, Brayden Vincent, Quinn Labelle, Easton Labelle and Nolan Mucciarone; nieces, nephews; and his special puppies, Zoey and Joey. He was predeceased by his wife, Lucille "Sophie" Edmunds, on July 23, 2015; a son, Bruce Edmunds, in 1982; two sisters, Anna Morris and Gladys McClure; and a brother, George Nesbit. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home, 187 North Main St., Wallingford. Friends may call on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.