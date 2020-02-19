Harold O. Edmunds rites DANBY — The funeral service for Harold Oliver Edmunds, 86, who died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, was held Monday, Feb. 17, at Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. Holly Noble officiated. The guitarist and vocalist was Robert Greene. Words of remembrance were by Peggy Paradee. Burial will be at a later date in Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.