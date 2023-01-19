Harold O'Brine Senecal LAKELAND, FL — Harold O’Brine Senecal, 85 years old of Lakeland Florida died on January 17,2023 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Harold was born on June 2,1937 at home in Danby, Vermont. He was the sixth of 10 children born to Frank and Elizabeth Senecal. The family moved to Tinmouth Vermont in 1944 and started a family farm where he spent most of childhood years. Harold worked several different jobs, including Vermont Marble Company, Mal Tool and ended his working career at the Rutland GE Plant. He was proud of engraving the headstones for the National Cemeteries while working at the Marble Company. When living in Vermont, his hobbies included go-kart racing with his brothers and snowmobiling with his family. Harold was a member of the Moose Lodge in Rutland and Zephyrhills. He was also a member of the High Ledge Snow-Stormers snowmobile club. He loved sports and the Yankees. His favorite vacation memories was taking his family to Yankee Stadium. When Harold retired from GE in 1999, he bought a motorhome and headed out on the road. He spent several winters near Tombstone, Arizona and then in Zephyrhills, Florida. Harold spent his summer months in Vermont visiting family and traveling around the New England states attending several bluegrass festivals with friends. While living in Florida, his hobbies included going to dances, playing cards and listening to the Bluegrass players in the park every Sunday afternoon. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Martin Senecal and his four brothers Clayton, Leland, Louie, Herbert Senecal and his sister Gladys Burney. Surviving is his longtime companion Nancy Cunningham and his children Cherie Lehman, Joann Senecal, and Brian & (Suzanne) Senecal, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Harold is also survived by his brother, Kenneth and his three sisters Bea Nemeth, Kay Herrick, and Fran Reynolds, along with many loving nieces and nephews and Peggy Kistler and her daughters Allison and Kimberley Handy. Honoring Harold’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis,TN 38105, his favorite charity.
