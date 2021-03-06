Harold R. Johnson ANDOVER — Harold R. “Red” Johnson, Husband of Adelaide the love of my life, formerly of Andover, Vermont, passed away at home with his family by his side, on Feb. 28, 2021, after a three-year bout with throat cancer, after turning 83 on Feb. 6. He was born in Windsor, Connecticut, the youngest son of Hazel and William Johnson. He was predeceased by his brother, Bill, and sister, Norma. He graduated from Windsor High School, enlisted in the Marine Corps, then off to the University of Connecticut where we met. Red was a devoted and loving husband; loving and caring father to his son, Steven, Ret.Col. in the Army Special Forces, and daughter-in-law Kym; daughter, Julie and son-in-law Donnie; and his beloved granddaughters, Melinda and Allison. He was also devoted to his many nieces and nephews, Karen, Scott, Chris, Rich, Sandy, Ken and Doug. He was an avid downhill skier, builder of stonewalls and beautiful gardens. His career included district manager of Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in Buffalo, New York, where we lived in East Aurora, and he was a serious Buffalo Bills fan. He then was a managing director of Marsh McLennan in Washington, D.C. In retirement, he lived in Andover, Vermont, where he was chairman of the Select Board of Andover for 15 years. There will be a celebration of life service in Windsor, Connecticut, at a later date. Should you wish to make a donation in Red’s honor, please remember the USO or a charity of your choice. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
