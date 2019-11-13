Harold Robert Nicklaw LEICESTER — Harold Robert Nicklaw, 82, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Rutland Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Leicester, the son of Russell and Hazel (Tyler) Nicklaw. He graduated in 1955 from Brandon High School. Mr. Nicklaw began his working career at White Pigment in Florence and retired as a printer in 1999 from Standard Register after 33 years' service. He was a member of the Leicester Church of The Nazarene, which he helped build. He enjoyed hunting and cutting his firewood. Survivors include his wife, Joan (Fox) Nicklaw, of Leicester, whom he married June 13, 1959; three children Curtis Nicklaw, of Leicester, Lawrence “Larry” Nicklaw, of Castleton, Susan Marie Keith, of Bristol; a brother, Frank "Bill” Nicklaw, of Leicester; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Nicklaw. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Leicester Church of The Nazarene, with the Rev. Ed Elliott officiating. Private burial will be at a later date in Brookside Cemetery in Leicester. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Leicester Church of The Nazarene, 39 Windy Knoll Lane, Leicester, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.