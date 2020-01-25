Harold "Skip" Munger FOREST DALE — Harold “Skip” Munger, age 79, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home in Forest Dale. Mr. Munger was born in Burlington on Dec. 10, 1940. He was the son of Harold and Ruea (Wyman) Munger. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education. He graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1958. Following graduation, he had worked at White Pigment Corp. for several years. He later worked for Bud Delancey in the electrical business. He had also worked for Fiske Electric. He became a self-employed Master Electrician, retiring in 2004. He enjoyed hunting and was a NASCAR fan. He was a former member of the Neshobe Sportsman’s Club. He was a member of IBEN Local 300. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Munger of Brandon; one daughter, Shelley Bilodeau and husband Robert of Whiting; a sister, Shirley Ann Disorda of Brandon; one brother, Charles “Peanut” Munger of Brandon; and a son-in-law, Robert Bathalon of Brandon. Four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, an aunt, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Greg Munger; a daughter, Sheryl Bathalon; and a brother, Nelson “Butch” Munger. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Forest Dale Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Rutland County Humane Society or to the Vermont Chapter of the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
