Harper Rose Briar PITTSFORD — Harper Rose Briar, infant daughter of Marissa Colburn and Blake Briar, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Harper Rose was born in Rutland on July 24, 2018, was the light of her parents' life and brought joy to everyone who met her. Harper Rose quickly gained the title of “Perfect Princess,” her beautiful smile made everyone instantly fall in love with her. Our Perfect Princess was perfect in every way. Harper Rose taught her parents the true meaning of unconditional love and happiness. She is survived by her parents Marissa and Blake; her Nonnie and Papa, Brenda and Robert Colburn, of Vermont; Papa and Mimi, Larry and Jennifer (Falling) Briar, of Charlotte, NC; Papa and Gigi, Andy and Lisa (Greeno) Bissette, of Vermont; great-grandmother Betty Stanley, great-grandfather Larry Briar Sr., great-grandparents George and Debbie Falling; also survived by aunts Chelsea, Alexia, Kylee, Kaylee, and uncles Tommy, Kyle, Kollin and Gavin. Predeceased by her great-grandmother Judith L. Geno and great-grandfather Bruce W. Stanley Sr. The memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, where friends may pay their respects to the family from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m.
