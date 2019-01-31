Harper Rose Briar rites PITTSFORD — The funeral service in celebration of the life of Harper Rose Briar, infant daughter of Marissa Colburn and Blake Briar, who died Jan. 24, 2019, was held Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Family and friends shared in the service. Marissa and Blake shared heartfelt remembrance of their daughter. A private family gathering followed the ceremony.
