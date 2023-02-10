Harriet A. Denko PAWLET — Harriet A. Denko, 88, a resident of Mountain View Center in Rutland, VT, formerly of Pawlet, VT passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023. Born on April 17, 1934, in Cambridge, NY, she was the daughter of Russell J. and Jennie (Pratt)Stewart, Sr., twin sister to brother Harold and older sister to brother Stanley. Graduated from Granville High School, Granville, NY in June of 1951. Married August 8, 1952 to Robert E. Denko at her parent’s home in Pawlet, VT. Her husband and love of her life, passed unexpectedly, the result of an accident in 1974. At that time, she was a homemaker. She was left to raise eight children on her own. These children became her life. She learned to drive and went out and got a job at Mountain Weavers in Dorset VT followed by working many years after at McDonald’s in Manchester VT up until March of 2020, when COVID forced her to stop working. She left an impression on many during her years at McDonald’s and was often referred to as everyone’s grandmother there. She was active in the Grange, 4-H and Eastern Star and held many positions in these organizations over the years. She made many friends throughout her life being involved in these organizations as well as taught many youths through her leadership in Grange and 4-H that still remember her today. She enjoyed her knitting and crocheting for many years, winning several ribbons for the sweaters, afghans and other items she crafted. She gifted many sweaters, vests, hand towels, baby sets, mittens, hats and her famous afghans over the years. She ensured that each and every one of her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren were recipients of an afghan, made with love by her hands. The biggest joy in life was her family. She enjoyed many years of family gatherings and visits and was very proud of all the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was always excited to learn that a new great grandchild was on the way. A loving mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother. She exemplified what it means to be strong and supportive. She never wavered, even though life, at times dealt her a difficult hand. No matter how big or small, there was nothing she wouldn’t do that was within her power to see her children succeed. Her family will always cherish the memories of this great woman and role model. Harriet leaves behind a legacy. The family would like thank the staff at Mountain View Center, especially those in Cherry Tree for all the care provided to our mother during the time she spent there. Harriet was predeceased by her parents, a brother Russell S. Stewart, a nephew Russell J. Stewart, Jr. ,her husband Robert E. Denko, a son Robert J. Denko, and a granddaughter Kelli (VanHorn) Allen. She is survived by seven children: Kathleen Franklin (Dale) of Duxbury, VT, Patricia VanHorn (Dana) of Richmond, VT, Steven Denko (Deborah) of Greenfield, NY, James Denko (Rita) of Proctor, VT, Julie Denko (Chris Ross) of Pawlet, VT, Jane Denko (Glenn Gould) of West Pawlet, VT and Stewart Denko (Jane Arend-Denko) of Bellows Falls, VT. She was blessed with nineteen grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She will be missed by her twin brother, Harold Stewart of Essex Junction, VT and three nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2-4 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Robert King Funeral Home in Granville, NY. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, VT.
