Harriet Bourque Bove RUTLAND — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Harriet Bourque Bove, 71, on Aug. 1, 2021. Harriet succumbed to her long, hard-fought battle with dermatomyositis and cancer. Born Oct. 7, 1949, to Paul and Evelyn Murgolo, of Springfield, Massachusetts, Harriet attended Sacred Heart High School, where she was a proud, award-winning synchronized swimmer. Harriet moved to Vermont with her late husband Peter in the early 1970s. They fell in love with and were quickly adopted by the Rutland community. This is where Peter and Harriet raised their young family and started several businesses, including “Good News,” “Realty Group” and “Bourque Insurance.” Harriet was a member of the National Association of Realtors for almost 40 years. She specialized in residential sales and most recently was affiliated with Chris Fucci & Associates. Harriet was known for her bold wardrobe, extensive shoe collection and hats to match but it was her beautiful smile that always lit up any room. She found great joy in life; spending time with her large family and countless friends was everything to Harriet. She was a long-time member of the Rutland Country Club and enjoyed golfing with her “Boggy Queen” friends and their annual get-away. Harriet loved the ocean, strolling the beaches of Maine and Florida, collecting seashells. Harriet leaves behind her cherished, devoted, and loving husband, Richard Bove, of 22 years. They enjoyed traveling the world, spending time at their home in Florida, happy hour at the Moose Club, hosting poolside gatherings and simply spending time together. She will be sorely missed by her siblings, children, and grand-children; sister Mary Larrivee (Joseph) of Delray Beach, Florida; brother James Murgolo (Colleen) of Ocala, Florida; sister Margaret Daoust (Gary) of Delray Beach, Florida; son Peter Bourque Jr (Candace); daughter Heather Bourque and grandson Curtis Bourque; son Christopher Bourque (Steffanie) and granddaughter Emma, all of Rutland; daughter Melissa Bourque of San Francisco; stepchildren Richard Bove Jr (Elizabeth Langley) and grandchildren Rocco, Olive and Geppetto of Tucson, Arizona; Christopher Bove of Rutland; Adrianna Bove of Tucson; and Lauren Wilson (Michael) and grandchildren Madeline and Micah of Hudson Falls, New York. Harriet will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and out-laws in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York and Virginia. Harriet is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Evelyn Murgolo in 2016 and 2009, respectively; her dearest brother Robert Murgolo in 1977; and her high school sweetheart and husband of 27 years Peter C. Bourque Sr. in 1995. Calling hours will be at Tossing Funeral Home on Aug. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. immediately followed by a celebration of life at the Rutland Country Club. Memorial contributions in Harriet’s honor can be made to the Rutland Visiting Nurse Association Hospice program: VNAHSR, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701.
