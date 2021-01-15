Harriet Nesbit RUTLAND — Harriet Nesbit died at home in Rutland Jan. 6, 2021. She was born on Nov. 21, 1948, in New Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of Harry G. and Ann (Ely) Nesbit. Her early years were spent on the shore of Long Island Sound in a hamlet called Pine Orchard (Connecticut). She attended Gateway School in New Haven, studied art and silver smithing at Fletcher Farms in Ludlow, and later obtained her Associate of Science degree in Nursing at Castleton College. She was employed at Vermont Achievement Center, local nursing homes and private duty cases. Harriet loved arts and crafts and most of all, wildlife. She is survived by her mother of Rutland; her aunts, Ann Tait of Cheshire, Connecticut, and Donna Ely of Pine Orchard, Connecticut; and various cousins. She was predeceased by her father. Private services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are through Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(1) entry
So sorry to hear of Harriet's passing. We had some great times together along with Barb Chrisman. My sincere condolences to her family.
Jean Williams Turner
Inverness, FL
