Harriett H. Hazen ANDOVER — Harriett H. Hazen, of Naples, Florida, and Andover, Vermont, wife of W. Richard Hazen, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a short illness. Harriett was born on March 15, 1936, in York, Pennsylvania, to James Malcom and Goldie Estelle (Lentz) Henderson. As a child, she lived in suburban Philadelphia, later moving with her family to Chatham, New Jersey. After graduating from Chatham High School, Harriett received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, Virginia, in 1957. Harriett then became an art teacher in the Summit, New Jersey, school system. Harriett and Dick were married at Calvary Episcopal Church, Summit, New Jersey, on June 27, 1959. During their 59 years of marriage, Harriett and Dick raised their family in Morris Township and Summit, New Jersey. Following Dick’s retirement, they lived in New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as Naples, Florida. A talented art teacher, Sunday school teacher, active in her children’s activities, a lover of dogs, supporter of her husband’s career, Harriett lived a varied and active life. Wherever she lived, she created a warm and loving environment for her family and friends. In addition to her husband, Harriett is survived by three loving children and their spouses Jennifer and Gregory Symonds, of Old Lyme, CT, Elizabeth and Duggan Collier, of Chester, NJ, Katy and Andrew Hazen, of Overland Park, KS; four grandchildren Emily, Erin, Thomas and Liam; her brother, James Malcolm Henderson Jr., of York, PA; and many loving friends. We were blessed to have had her as a wife and mother. To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.rand-wilson.com. Arrangements were under the direction of the Rand-Wilson Funeral Home of Hanover, New Hampshire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.