Harris A. Stewart PAWLET — Harris A. Stewart, age 68, passed away Nov. 11, 2021, at his home in Pawlet, following a brief illness. Harris was born on Nov. 24, 1953, in East Wells, Vermont, the son of Albert and Colleen Stewart Harris was a very dedicated farmer and worked very hard to provide for his family. He was well-known throughout the area. In his farmer humor, no matter where he went, he told people he was a professional titty puller, a nod to his dairy farming. Another avenue of his farming was growing potatoes. He was passionate about his potatoes. On weekends, the family would all accompany Harris to a spot in the woods adjacent to his potato field where they would enjoy family time camping, but Harris’s ulterior motive was that the family would already be assembled come early Saturday morning and they could be ready for a long day’s work in the potato field. Harris and Alberta created a family bond among their children and grandchildren. Sundays were spent together as a family. As parents, they shared their love and appreciation for music with their family, listened to 8-tracks and albums instilling an appreciation for music from the '30s to the '80s. They would also go on overnight fishing trips to the lake. Heidi’s husband opened up a new world teaching them the finer points of ice fishing, which they enjoyed. As the children grew, they enjoyed doing things with their parents and bringing them new experiences. Bonfires with the family were also special bonds. He also made sure his children had a working knowledge of how to fix and maintain their vehicles. When Harris retired, he spent countless hours taking care of Alberta. They would go on rides exploring backroads they had not yet discovered, or just a lovely walk. He also spent many hours creating and adding to flower and rose gardens which Alberta loved. Harris was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alberta. Survivors are his children, Laura Coleman (Paul) and their children, Annalise and Cody, Jessica Perez (Anderson) and their children, Savannah and Grisel, Sean Stewart, and Heidi LaRouche (Jeffrey) and children, Saphire, Cole and Jasmine. Harris will join Alberta in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet in the spring. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, New York.
