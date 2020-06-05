Harry Arthur Carter PITTSFORD — Harry Arthur Carter, age 60, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Pittsford. Harry was born in Proctor on Sept. 22, 1959. He was the son of Edward and Susan (Pearsons) Carter. He grew up in Pittsford where he received his early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1977. Harry had worked in the family business, L.F. Carter Trucking, all his life. He had served as president and chief operating officer for over 30 years, retiring in November 2014. Following his retirement, he continued working for Overland Mail for several years. Harry was a loving family man who enjoyed going to his grandfather’s Rochester camp, with his family. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved camping and spending time with his family at their camp on Lake Dunmore. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Wyman Carter of Pittsford, whom he married in Pittsford on June 3, 1989; two sons, Edward Rhodes Carter and wife Jenna of Brandon and Michael Steven Carter and fiancée Emily Patch of Pittsford; two sisters, Kathy Carter of Pittsford and Nancy Prevatt and husband Jeffrey of St. Augustine, Florida; his father, Edward Lema Carter of Flagler Beach, Florida; and one grandson, Shawn Edward Carter of Brandon. He was predeceased by his mother; a sister, Karen Carter DiDio; and his brother, Lema F. Carter. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Friends may pay their respects to the family at their home in Pittsford on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.