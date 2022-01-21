Harry E. Chamberland Jr. PROCTOR — The funeral service for Harry Edmund Chamberland Jr., 85, of Riverview, Florida, formerly of Proctor, who died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, was held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Dominic Church in Proctor. The Rev. Steven Scarmozzino officiated. Organist was Angela Lundrigan and vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Rutland County Humane Society, or St. Dominic Church, Proctor. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
