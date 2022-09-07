Harry Ralph Sr. DANBY — Harry Ralph Sr, 97, of Danby, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greig, NY, on December 9, 1924, the son of Harry W. and Florence (Bradish) Ralph. On March 22, 1943, Harry married Elsie Wells and together they enjoyed almost 75 years of marriage until Elsie’s passing in 2018. Together they built a wonderful life together and in June of 1943, they welcomed their only child, Harry “Butch” Ralph, Jr. Starting out as a young family, one tradition that continues passed his death is music. Harry, born to a mother who played piano and his father who played the fiddle, was a proud fiddle player, having played many of his years with Les Parker, the “Ralph Family Band”, “Family and Friends” band as well as making appearances at many celebrations for friend’s events in and around Danby. Thursday nights were always his favorite time, going to the Otter Creek Campground spending hours playing music. He was a member of Adirondack Fiddlers and Champlain Valley Fiddlers. He’s talent for music has been passed down in generations and his legacy of music will live on with them. Harry was employed by the Vermont State Highway Department for many years prior to his retirement. He is survived by a son Harry R. Ralph, Jr. and his wife Margaret of Danby; a grandson Harry Ralph III and his wife Lindsay of Danby, a granddaughter Judy Troy and husband Stephen of Avon, CT, 5 great grandchildren, Tyler and Jeremy Ralph, Karen, Keenen and Zach, 3 great great grandchildren, a brother Leo Wells of Mt. Tabor, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife in 2018, brother Eugene Ralph, a sister Marion Snow and a daughter in law Linda Ralph in 2008. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday September 8 in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery.
