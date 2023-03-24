Harvey E. Harry IV RUTLAND — Harvey E. Harry IV passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 18, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1966, to Beatriz (Lopez) SanAndreas and Harvey Harry III (both deceased) in San Diego, CA, where he grew up. Harvey spent many years as a local delivery driver for a variety of area companies. Throughout his life he collected baseball hats and music. His love of Music was know by everyone, no matter the genre, he loved it all. His Mexican heritage could be seen when preparing his favorite foods. Harvey enjoyed spending time with friends and indulging in a good cigar. Harvey is survived by his only son Matthew Harry of Rutland, his sister Laurie Harry and a brother Michael Harry both of SanDiego, CA. A celebration of life will be held in Rutland at Angler’s Pub on Saturday April 8 from 1pm until 4pm. All friends are welcome to come share memories and raise a glass.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.