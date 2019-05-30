Haven N. Newton HILLSBORO, N.H. — Haven H. Newton, 90, died at home May 21, 2019. Born in Burlington, VT, he enjoyed spending many summers at his grandparents' farm in Chittenden, VT, before graduating from Rutland High School in 1946 and attending Brown University, where he graduated with honors in 1950. Enlisting in the U.S. Army, he completed Officer Candidate School and served in Korea as an infantry platoon leader. After his Army service, Haven worked in Washington, DC, and earned his master's degree in Industrial and Labor Relations at George Washington University. Haven joined Fieldcrest Mills Inc. in 1957 and retired as corporate VP for Industrial Relations in 1985. After retiring from Fieldcrest, Haven moved to the Pamlico Sound area of NC and built his own boat, which he used in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. In the early-'90s, he moved to Hillsborough to join Ann Ford. They enjoyed hiking locally and made many trips across the country and around the world. An avid reader, Haven served as trustee of the Fuller Public Library in Hillsborough several years. A golf enthusiast, he enjoyed meeting friends on weekday mornings at the Angus Lea Golf Course in Hillsborough. He is survived by his companion of three decades, Ann Ford, of Hillsborough; his brother, David Newton, of Mendon, VT; three children with his first wife, Janis Parker, daughters Cecily Kalkhof (Bill), of Durham, NC, Jennifer Buchanan (Tom), of Tallahassee, FL, and son Paul Newton (Melanie), of Mount Pleasant, NC; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother, Bernice Hatch Newton; and father, Paul T. Newton; and sister, Judy Emery. The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, is assisting the family. Contributions may be made in Haven Newton’s name to the Fuller Public Library, 29 School St., Hillsboro, NH 03244; or the Angus Lea Golf Course, 126 West Main St., Hillsboro, NH 03244.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.