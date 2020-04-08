Hayden Morris REHOBTH BEACH, Del. — Hayden Morris, 94, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Health Center, in Millsboro, Delaware. He was born on Aug. 12, 1925, in Poultney, son of the late Willard H. and Kate (Williams) Morris. Hayden was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was graduate of American University, Class of 1950, and went on to build a career as a research scientist. Hayden worked in research and development for U.S. government laboratories, holding several patents, and retired in 1986 after many dedicated years. He was a loving and devoted husband, cousin, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louise Martha Morris. He is survived by several cousins, in-laws, and two special friends, Charles Leonard and Betsy Schmidt, both of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Delaware. Please and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
